NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man was convicted by a federal jury on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to officials, 30-year-old Jamique Mays conspired with 44-year-old Jaclyn Inge and 37-year-old Desmond Littlejohn to rob Inge’s employer, a federal firearms licensee.

On Oct. 9, 2017, all three drove to Inge’s employer’s business in Virginia Beach, where they waited until the owner and another co-worker arrived. Mays and Littlejohn then approached the victims while brandishing a firearm, and demanded a black bag that contained a large sum of money, which the business earned during a weekend gun show in Philadelphia.

Mays and Littlejohn ran to the vehicle Inge was waiting in. While fleeing the scene, Mays threw the evidence out of the window, including a black ski mask that was later tied to Littlejohn.

Court documents show that Mays confessed to committing the robbery to a friend on Facebook Messenger.

Mays will face a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum of life in prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.

Littlejohn, who was convicted of the same charges in Feb. 2019, was sentenced to 189 months in prison.

Inge was sentenced to 78 months in Oct. 2020 after pleading guilty to illegally purchasing and possessing the firearm that Mays used to commit the robbery.