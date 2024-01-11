NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man who shot and killed a man and injured the man’s mother on Mangrove Ave. back in 2022 has been convicted.

Rhodean Harolquan Rhodes-Hamlin, 27, was found guilty by a Norfolk jury on Tuesday of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of the felonies. The verdict came less than an hour into deliberations in the two-day trial.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Rhodes-Hamlin fired 10 rounds in total at the victims, 37-year-old Sidney Norman Parker and Parker’s mother.

Parker was struck six times and died. His mother was struck once but survived.

The shooting happened after 1 p.m. on July 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue, just off E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in the Ingleside area. Prosecutors say Parker thought he saw Rhodes-Hamlin push his girlfriend, so he pushed Rhodes-Hamlin.

Rhodes-Hamlin stumble backwards, but didn’t fall to the ground and wasn’t injured, prosecutors say. However he said he saw numerous bystanders with guns and said he was acting in self-defense when he fired.

Rhodes-Hamlin fled the scene but was spotted on surveillance footage from a nearby business. He was arrested a week later.