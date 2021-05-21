Norfolk man convicted for fentanyl distribution resulting in Chesapeake woman’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was convicted on Friday by a federal jury on charges of participating in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, acetyl-fentanyl and heroin in Hampton Roads.

According to court records and evidence, Daniel Carrington, 27, traveled to and from Baltimore, Maryland, and purchased heroin, fentanyl and acetyl-fentanyl to resell. One particular resell, in 2019, resulted in the death of a Chesapeake woman identified as DJ.

He was arrested in May 2020.

One video, introduced as evidence in the trial, showed Carrington laughing while one of his ‘testers’ fell in and out of consciousness because of a fentanyl dose. Other videos show large quantities of cash, a firearm and illegal narcotics.

Testimony from a medical examiner revealed that the victim’s body had five times the minimum level of fentanyl considered to be lethal by forensic pathologists.

Carrington will be sentenced on October 29 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.