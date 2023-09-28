VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been found guilty of shooting and killing two men outside a nightclub on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach back in 2021.

Trayvon Anthony McCoy, 27, was convicted on charges of aggravated murder, first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after a three-day trial, Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle announced Thursday.

Stolle’s office says the commonwealth’s evidence proved the McCoy shot and killed 38-year-old William Moore and 33-year-old Joseph Moore at Allure nightclub on October 28, 2021.

Prosecutors say McCoy, who had a prior conflict with William Moore, retrieved a rifle from his car, and shot William in the chest at close range outside the club. He then shot Joseph in the back as he tried to run away. Both of the Moore brothers died at the scene.

McCoy got away, but police were able to identify him based on surveillance video and witness statements. He later admitted to shooting both victims, but claimed it was in self-defense.

McCoy is set to be sentenced on February 28, 2024.