Norfolk man charged with distribution of child porn

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man faces multiple child pornography charges after a joint investigation between the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement.

Isle of Wight authorities didn’t have many details in a press release Friday, but said 22-year-old Hunter D. Reseigne was charged with 5 counts of distribution of child pornography after they worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Bedford County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office’s Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. NCIS also provided support, the sheriff’s office says.

Reseigne was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail and denied bond.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Isle of Wight sheriff’s office.