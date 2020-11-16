Norfolk man wanted on abduction and assault charges in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police have identified a Norfolk man wanted on abduction and assault and battery charges.

The charges stem from an incident on November 14. According to the Hampton Police Division, the victim told officers that in the overnight hours, she and the suspect got into an argument. While he was driving, she said the suspect started to physically assault her.

The two knew each other beforehand.

At some point, police say the suspect dropped off the victim in the 1000 block of Woodmansee Drive, where she called police around 3:35 a.m.

Detectives identified 51-year-old Shaun Thomas as the suspect in this case.

Sgt. R.C. Williams confirmed he has not been arrested.

