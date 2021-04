SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Suffolk police said Woodrow Wilson Perry, 55, was arrested in Suffolk on warrants out of Norfolk for possession of child pornography first offense and 18 counts of possession of child pornography subsequent offense.

Police did not give further details about the case.

As of Thursday afternoon, Perry was in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

