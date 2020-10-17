Norfolk man arrested after mother found dead at home in Maryland

(WAVY) — Authorities in Maryland say a Norfolk man had been arrested in connection with the death of his mother Thursday.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland said Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, was arrested several hours after the incident. He was found in Limerick, Pennsylvania.

Authorities responded to Lookout Drive in Indian Head, Maryland around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of “unknown trouble.”

Officers arrived to find 47-year-old Leonora Coates-Slade dead with injuries to her upper body.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary investigation indicated Brandon Slade was visiting his mother at her home when he assaulted her then left in a GMC Yukon.

Authorities said it is unclear why he allegedly assaulted her.

After finding Leonora Coates-Slade dead, the sheriff’s office sent out location updates and lookout information to other law enforcement agencies.

Around 8 p.m., officers with the Limerick Township Police Department in Pennsylvania located Brandon Slade and took him into custody without incident.

He was in Pennsylvania as of Saturday awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Anyone with information about the case should Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

