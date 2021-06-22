Norfolk man accused of trying to solicit Portsmouth child through dating app

Robert Clark (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man is accused of trying to solicit a juvenile for sex who he met through a dating app.

Portsmouth Police arrested 50-year-old Robert Clark on June 22, the same day he reportedly showed up at the juvenile’s home. The child’s family immediately called law enforcement.

Police did not release the age or gender of the victim.

The Department’s Special Victims Unit charged Clark with indecent liberties with a child, carnal knowledge of a child, possession of child pornography, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police would like anyone who thinks their child may have been contacted by Clark to give them a call at (757) 393-8536. Ask for Detective Holley or Sgt. Foster.

