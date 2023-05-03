NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man accused of distributing fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, an animal sedative known as “tranq,” was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday.

William Griggs, 54, faces charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, opening two drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Xylazine, known as “tranq,” can cause severe wounds and even necrosis, the rotting of human flesh, leading to amputation. That’s led to the combination of fentanyl and Xylazine being called the “Zombie drug” on the street.

The indictment alleges that Griggs operated two drug houses in Norfolk in and around February of 2023, where he stored and packaged fentanyl mixed with Xylazine for distribution in Norfolk. He also stored and packaged cocaine at those locations as well, the indictment says.

Griggs could face up to life in prison if he’s convicted on the charges.