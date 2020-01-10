Norfolk babysitter convicted of murder in toddler’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk babysitter will serve 28 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Amir Melton, an 18-month-old toddler left in her care.

The verdict against Ashadiya Brooks comes after a three-day jury trial that featured multiple witnesses, including the child’s parents.

Melton died two days after being found unresponsive at Brooks’ home in the 1100 block of Porter Road back in October 2018. Brooks originally said the child didn’t have any injuries under care, but later told police she remembered the child fell and hit his head on tile flooring. An autopsy revealed the child had multiple head injuries.

