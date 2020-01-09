Norfolk babysitter charged with murder in infant’s death faces day 1 of trial

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk babysitter is on trial in the death of an 18-month-old child in Norfolk.

18-year-old Ashadiya Brooks was charged with second-degree murder after 18-month-old Amir Melton was found unresponsive at a home in October 2018. He died two days later.

The court heard from eight witnesses on Wednesday, which was day one of the three-day jury trial. Two of the witnesses were Amir’s parents.

They described the boy as a happy and healthy child, always eating and playing. They also testified that they felt confident in leaving their child in Brooks’ care.

Back in October 2018, Brooks was babysitting Amir, which she had been doing for three months at that point. She said nearly two hours after Amir’s mother left, the child suddenly went unconscious and stopped breathing. She called 911 and Amir’s mother.

Several people testified Wednesday that Amir began abnormal breath sounds and would not wake up. Amir was taken to the hospital but later pronounced brain-dead.

In court, the prosecution played the 911 tapes for the jury. The entire room was silent as they heard the moments the dispatcher told Brooks how to give CPR. Brooks broke down and erupted in tears hearing it back in the courtroom.

Initially, Brooks claimed the child had not had any injuries in her care, but that story eventually changed.

She later told police she remembered Amir falling over and hitting his head on tile flooring. The autopsy revealed head injuries not consistent with just one fall.

This trial is far from over. The trial begin again Thursday with more testimony.

