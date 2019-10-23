Norfolk man charged in brother’s murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been charged with the murder of his brother.

Sean Matriski, 47, of the 6500 block of North Military Military, has been charged with second-degree murder after a medical examiner ruled his brother Larry Matriski died from blunt force trauma.

Detectives originally listed Larry Matriski’s death as undetermined after responding to the 6500 block of N. Military for a cardiac arrest call around 7:30 Wednesday morning. Matriski, also 47, was found unconscious by police and pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive has been released by detectives at this time, and police say Sean Matriski is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.