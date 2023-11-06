NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have made an arrest in an August homicide.

On August 4, around 2 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Nelson Drive for a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, officers found 31-year-old Kevin Hughes suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives identified 30-year-old John Quamaine Peden, of Newport News, as a suspect. Peden was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 5 and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew thanked the community, officers and detectives who helped solve this case.