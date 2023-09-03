NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting in Newport News on Sunday left an 18-year-old dead.
At 8:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Catina Way in reference to shots fired, police said. Upon arriving, they located an adult male inside a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as Davonte K. Burris of Hampton, was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m.
There is no suspect information at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing, police say.
