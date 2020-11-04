Newport News woman accused of child abuse

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News mother is accused of child abuse and neglect following an incident that happened last month.

On Oct. 12, Newport News Police were contacted by Child Protective Services about an infant at a local hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigated, and as a result, obtained warrants for the arrest of 21-year-old Breanna Nicole Cox. Officers arrested Cox on Nov. 2 and charged her with one count each of assault and abuse/neglect of a child.

Police did not have an update on the child’s current condition.

