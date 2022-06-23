NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old from Newport News being investigated for sending pornography online with a 13-year-old girl threatened to kill an Orlando detective working on the case, police say.

He eventually stole his parents’ car and drove it to Florida before being stopped on Wednesday.

The Orlando Police Department released dashcam footage from Florida Highway Patrol that shows police using a maneuver to knock the vehicle off the road before taking the teen into custody just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they were tipped about the alleged online contact between the 16-year-old suspect and the 13-year-old female victim from Florida back on March 1, after a parent of the 13-year-old said there was transmission of pornographic material.

After detectives contacted the parents of the 16-year-old as part of the investigation, police say the teen called the Orlando Police Department’s Emergency Community Center and made a series of threats. He later called the Orlando Police Department and left a voicemail threatening to kill one of the detectives working the case, police say.

Orlando police called Newport News police, who told them the teen’s parents reported their vehicle was stolen and the teen withdrew cash from a bank with the intent of heading to Orlando.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Florida Highway Patrol were contacted and the teen was eventually spotted driving in St. Johns County, just south of Jacksonville.

At this time, police haven’t shared additional details in the case due to the ongoing investigation, but they say the teen potentially faces a charge of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

He’s currently in custody at the St. Johns County Jail.

WAVY’s Brett Hall is working on this story and will have more coming up.