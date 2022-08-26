NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A high school special education teacher in Newport News was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday, for importing MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy.

Court records show 39-year-old Andrew Myers imported the drug into the U.S. from Germany and Spain.

Ecstasy is an illegal narcotic.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the investigation dates back to February 2020, when special agents with Homeland Security Investigations and detectives with the Newport News Police Department got word that a package containing MDMA was entering the United States. The package was addressed to Myers. Agents personally delivered the package to Myers’ home, but he denied any knowledge of it.

Fast forward to July 2021, agents located another package of Ecstasy entering the U.S. from Spain, destined for a post office box in Yorktown. When Myers arrived to pick up the package, agents were there waiting and arrested him.

Myers was sentenced on August 25 in Newport News.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric M. Hurt prosecuted this case.