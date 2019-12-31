Newport News seek suspect in armed robbery at H&H Food Mart

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating after an unknown person robbed the H&H Food Mart convenience store, located at 35th Street and Madison Avenue.

Police were dispatched to a reported robbery around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the store.

When police arrived, the clerk told them an male entered the business, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Once the clerk opened the register, the man grabbed money out and ran from the store.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police describe the person as a black male with a “medium” complexion. He is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall.

During the incident, he was wearing a black jacket with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.