Newport News Police warn of an increase in counterfeit bills

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department says retailers need to watch out for fake $100 bills.

Police say they are seeing an increase in counterfeit bills at stores in the city. For that reason, officers want business owners and their employees to take extra time to examine the bills before accepting them.

The U.S. Currency and Education Program is the official U.S. government agency created to inform businesses and consumers about the security features of money. It has tips to tell if a bill is real or fake.

The agency says feel the paper. It should be slightly rough to the touch because of the printing process and the unique composition of the paper.

Retailers should also see a security thread when holding the note to the light. It’s in $5 bills and larger. Also while holding it in the light, a faint image to the right of the main portrait should appear.

Check for color-shifting ink. Retailers should see the ink in the lower right corner change from copper to green.

There’s a 3D security ribbon that’s just in $100 bills. Retailers should check for that in the middle of the bill. It should have bells and 100s embedded in it.

For more tips from the U.S. Currency and Education Program go to: https://www.uscurrency.gov/denominations/100