Newport News Police seek man in armed robbery at Chanello’s Pizza

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are asking for help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at Chanello’s Pizza.

Newport News Police responded to a reported robbery at Chanello’s, 15482 Warwick Boulevard, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Preliminary investigation showed a man entered the business, showed a firearm and demanded money.

He got an “undisclosed” amount of cash and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the man is black, possibly in his early 20s and about 6 feet tall with an “average” build. He was wearing a blue bandanna on his face, a blue jacket, and athletic pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.