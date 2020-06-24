Newport News Police: Man threatened to burn down Family Dollar when asked to wear mask

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Sunday morning trip to Family Dollar ended with an arrest after police say a Newport News man threatened to burn down the store after being asked to wear a mask.

According to officials, 64-year-old Timothy Goddard and another man entered the Family Dollar on Briarfield Road at 9 a.m. on June 14 without wearing face coverings.

When an employee asked them to put masks on, she told law enforcement the men became disorderly.

According to the same employee, police say one man pushed over a display and Goddard allegedly threatened to burn the store down.

A short while later, police say Goddard was found near his home on Paul Street and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Goddard was charged with one count of threatening to bomb or burn, which is a felony.

Court records show he was granted bail and an arraignment is scheduled for July 31.

