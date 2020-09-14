Newport News Police investigating man’s death on Buxton Avenue as a homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a man’s death on Buxton Avenue as a homicide.

Police responded to the first block of Buxton Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a “code blue.”

Officers arrived to find a man dead in the home.

Investigation revealed the man has “multiple injuries.”

Police have identified the victim as 64-year-old Craig Shacklee, a resident of the first block of Buxton Avenue.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

