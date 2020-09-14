Newport News Police investigating man’s death on Buxton Avenue as a homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a man’s death on Buxton Avenue as a homicide.
Police responded to the first block of Buxton Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a “code blue.”
Officers arrived to find a man dead in the home.
Investigation revealed the man has “multiple injuries.”
Police have identified the victim as 64-year-old Craig Shacklee, a resident of the first block of Buxton Avenue.
His cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts:
- Virginia Beach Schools hoping to bring some students back into classrooms by Sept. 29
- Coast Guard and Navy teaming up to help reopen port after hurricanes
- Unemployed? New nonprofit aims to get Virginians back to work
- Concerns about a US Census undercount mount
- Virginia doctor: Vitamin D3 may help fight COVID-19