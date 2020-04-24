Newport News Police investigate overnight shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say someone shot a 34-year-old Hampton man early Friday morning on Baughman Court, off 44th Street.

A police spokesman tells WAVY.com that around 1:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4500 block Baughman Court for a shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found the 34-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any details on a possible suspect.

