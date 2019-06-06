Newport News Police in search of 7-Eleven robbery suspects

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store on May 21 and police need help identifying them.

The robbery took place at the 7-Eleven store in the 15600 block of Warwick Boulevard around midnight, according to Newport News Police.

The suspects reportedly went behind the counter and took cigarettes and other items before fleeing the store on foot.

Police say both suspects are believed to be men. One is approximately 5-foot-7 in height and the other is approximately 5-foot-10.

If you recognize either of the suspects or have any information about the robbery, contact Newport News Police North Precinct Detective Parker at 757-369-3124 or the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.