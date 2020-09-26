Newport News Police asking for help identifying person in bank robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police have released images of a person they believe was involved in a bank robbery.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Thimble Shoals Boulevard at 2:22 p.m. on Friday for call about a bank robbery.

The person who reported the robbery said a person entered the store, implied he had a weapon and passed a note demanding cash.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He’s described as a light-skinned Black male wearing a black hat with a white emblem, gray sweatshirt, black pants and white athletic shoes.

He left in a black Ford “with rims,” possibly a Ford Edge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.