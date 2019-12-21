Newport News Police arrest Hampton man in connection with Sunoco robbery

Breaking News
Torik Raschaad Moore

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say they arrested a 19-year-old Hampton man in connection with an armed robbery at a Sunoco station.

Police say a man entered the Sunoco at 15215 Warwick Boulevard, around 8:50 p.m. Dec. 10. The man entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

The person took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the business on foot.

After several days of investigation, police obtained warrants charging 19-year-old Torik Raschaad Moore, of the 3500 block of Katherine Street in Hampton, with two counts each abduction and robbery; four counts use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and one count each wearing body armor and wearing a mask.

