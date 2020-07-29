Newport News pair pleads guilty to distributing narcotics in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man and woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a multi-year conspiracy to distribute narcotics in Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, Dontae Rashawn Parks, 36, and Shakera Semone Greene, 36, spent the last three years distributing cocaine, crack, and heroin cut with fentanyl to the Newport News community.

In addition to narcotics, officials say more than $23,000, multiple firearms, ammunition, and a ballistic vest were found after searching the couple’s residences.

Parks and Greene pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine, base, heroin, and fentanyl.

Parks additionally pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Greene could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Due to Parks’ more significant role in the conspiracy and the additional firearms charge, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

They are both set to be sentenced in January of next year.

10 On Your Side is working to obtain a mugshot of Greene.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.