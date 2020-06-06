Newport News man given 21 years in prison for armed robberies of pizza delivery driver, gas station clerk

Darrell Pittman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in several armed robberies.

Darrell R. Pittman, 21, planned a series of armed robberies in Hampton, Newport News and Richmond, according to a Department of Justice news release.

During that series of robberies, he pointed a gun at each victim and threatened violence. In Hampton and Newport News robberies, he stole vehicles at gunpoint. During those incidents, he led police on high-speed pursuits through residential areas.

Pittman and four others were also involved in a crash after a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Newport News in January 2019. That crash left 78-year-old Elizabeth May Verley dead.

Pittman ran from the scene and was later taken into custody by Chesapeake Police.

