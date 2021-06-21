Newport News man facing rape, other charges, in case involving juvenile victim

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Israel Velez (Photo courtesy: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An investigation led to the arrest of a Newport News man on multiple sex offense charges.

Police say they were first notified on February 5, 2021 about the alleged crimes that happened in the past, when the female reporting the offenses was a child.

54-year-old Israel Velez is now facing the following charges related to this incident:

  • rape: victim under 13,
  • sodomy: victim under 13 (five counts),
  • indecent liberties with a child (five counts)
  • aggravated sexual battery: victim under 13 (two counts)

According to police, Velez and the alleged victim know each other.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10