Newport News man facing rape, other charges, in case involving juvenile victim

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An investigation led to the arrest of a Newport News man on multiple sex offense charges.

Police say they were first notified on February 5, 2021 about the alleged crimes that happened in the past, when the female reporting the offenses was a child.

54-year-old Israel Velez is now facing the following charges related to this incident:

rape: victim under 13,

sodomy: victim under 13 (five counts),

indecent liberties with a child (five counts)

aggravated sexual battery: victim under 13 (two counts)

According to police, Velez and the alleged victim know each other.