Newport News man charged after bullet hits car with 4 children near Monitor-Merrimac

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was arrested after police say he shot at a vehicle near the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel that was occupied by a woman and her four children.

Virginia State Police say the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near the bridge-tunnel. Troopers were dispatched for reports that the driver of a Honda sedan was seen pointing a gun at several motorcycles while driving in the northbound lanes. Police said all parties had dispersed when the arrived.

Shortly after at 6:30 p.m. Newport News police said they had the driver of the Honda stopped at 39th Street and Marshall Avenue.

A Virginia Beach woman then contacted police and said her vehicle had been shot at. She was traveling in the southbound lanes of I-664 around 6 p.m. with her four children when she heard the shots. When she got home, she discovered a bullet hole in the rear of the vehicle and a bullet round inside. No one inside the vehicle was harmed.

Police determined the incidents were related and arrested 26-year-old Donte Michael-Lewis Gee, of 14th Street in Newport News. He was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and taken to Newport News City Jail.

Police say the case is still under investigation.