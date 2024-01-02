NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department responded to a domestic situation on New Year’s Eve.

Officers say that on Dec. 31, in the 0 block of Jenness Lane at approximately 3:44 a.m., 30-year-old Tytrell Hardy was in the residence with several family members and was considered possibly armed.

The Tactical Operations Unit and negotiations team were called after officers say the incident escalated.

Hardy surrendered at 6:32 a.m. and was taken into custody after successful negotiations.

Tytrell Hardy (Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Hardy is currently charged with abduction, assault on a family member and custody/visitation violation.