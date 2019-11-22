Newport News man arrested in connection with burglary, stolen firearms

Mug shot of De’Vante Johnson. Courtesy of the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News have arrested 19-year-old De’Vante Johnson in connection with a burglary Wednesday.

Johnson is charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Daylily Lane in reference to a building check around 12:51 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officers noticed the back window and door open upon arrival.

Police say a further check of the residence revealed boxes were in disarray and a room was rummaged through.

It was also revealed that two firearms were stolen.

Police later arrested Johnson in connection with the incident.

