Newport News man arrested after DUI chase was wanted in Texas, authorities say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A drunken Newport News man who was wanted in Texas led authorities on a chase that stretched from Gloucester to Interstate 64 in Hampton on Sunday night, the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say they first stopped 28-year-old Troix Craig Watkins’ vehicle Sunday night around 8:40 p.m. in the White Marsh area of Gloucester, and told Watkins he was considered a fugitive out of Texas. When deputies went to arrest him, the sheriff’s office says he restarted his vehicle and fled.

The pursuit went from Gloucester into York County, and eventually onto I-64 in Hampton. That’s where authorities eventually took him into custody after he surrendered peacefully. No injuries were reported, and authorities found a loaded handgun in the car.

The sheriff’s office says Watkins was charged with DUI (3rd or subsequent offense), eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and refusal. He was also served warrants for unrelated charges in Texas.