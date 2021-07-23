Newport News man arrested after December shooting of 7-Eleven employee

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been arrested months after the shooting of a 7-Eleven employee in York County.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says Davion Terrell Janifer, 20, has been charged with shooting with intent to maim/kill, conspiracy to commit felony, robbery, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“I would like to thank our team of diligent investigators who have worked endless hours to bring this case to a close,” said Sheriff Danny Diggs.
The shooting happened on Dec. 9, 2020, at the store in the 8600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.
A male employee was shot multiple times during the robbery but survived.
A second suspect was the lookout in the robbery, investigators said at the time, but hasn’t been arrested.
Janifer is being held at the Newport News City Jail.