Newport News man arrested after December shooting of 7-Eleven employee

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been arrested months after the shooting of a 7-Eleven employee in York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says Davion Terrell Janifer, 20, has been charged with shooting with intent to maim/kill, conspiracy to commit felony, robbery, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I would like to thank our team of diligent investigators who have worked endless hours to bring this case to a close,” said Sheriff Danny Diggs.

The shooting happened on Dec. 9, 2020, at the store in the 8600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

A male employee was shot multiple times during the robbery but survived.

A second suspect was the lookout in the robbery, investigators said at the time, but hasn’t been arrested.

Janifer is being held at the Newport News City Jail.