NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police arrested a man on a charge of sexual assault of a child following a two-month investigation.

Police say they received a call from Child Protective Services on May 15 about the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile by a man known to the child.

Officers obtained a warrant and arrested 38-year-old Joseph C. Butler III on July 17.

He is now in custody of the Newport News City Jail.