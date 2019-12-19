Newport News man accused of sexual assault faces additional incest charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man accused of sexual assault now faces an additional incest charge.

On the morning of June 29, dispatch says they received a call in reference to a sexual assault in the first block of Garrow Rd.

Police say they met with the victim on scene and she claimed the suspect was someone she knew.

After further investigation, police say they arrested 44-year-old James M. Greason the same day of the alleged incident.

Documents reveal Greason was charged with one count rape and one count unlawful damage.

On Dec. 17, officials say Greason was served an additional charge for incest from a direct indictment while he was in Newport News City Jail custody.

Greason’s next court date is set for late March.

