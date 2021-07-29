Newport News man accused of sexually assaulting child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested on Wednesday.

Andrew R. Springer is charged with one count of sodomy, indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Police say his arrest came a month after they received a CPS report on June 30. The 34-year-old knew the victim, police say, but no other details were released.