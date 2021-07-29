Newport News man accused of sexually assaulting child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Andrew R. Springer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested on Wednesday.

Andrew R. Springer is charged with one count of sodomy, indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery. 

Police say his arrest came a month after they received a CPS report on June 30. The 34-year-old knew the victim, police say, but no other details were released.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10