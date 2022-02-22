Newport News karate school owner accused of raping students goes to trial

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News karate school owner accused of raping three of his students is set to go to trial on Tuesday.

Police say Jeremy Armstead sexually assaulted girls ages 12, 15 and 15 while operating the Xtreme Dragons Black Belt Academy at two locations in the city. The alleged assaults started as early as 2014 and continued until 2017.

He was arrested in 2018, and charged with 15 felony counts, including include rape, sodomy and kidnapping.

WAVY’s Chris Horne is at Armstead’s trial and will have updates coming up later today.

