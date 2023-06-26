NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News fisherman who admitted to dodging federal income taxes over several years was sentenced to 13 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $107,000 in restitution.

Erick Bautista’s sentencing on Friday came about five months after he pleaded guilty to evasion of income taxed.

Federal prosecutors say Bautista worked as an independent contractor for multiple fishing companies in the region, and failed to file taxes from 2012 to 2020, racking up a tax debt of more than $170,000.

He used multiple methods to pull it off, prosecutors say, including adopting a stolen identity.