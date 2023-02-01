NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News commercial fisherman has admitted to using a stolen identity and other methods to evade federal income taxes for years.

The Department of Justice says Eric Bautista, 37, worked as an independent contractor for various regional commercial fishing companies from about January 2017 to December 2020, and was paid over $500,000 for his work over that period.

Prosecutors say in total, he failed to file taxes from 2012 through 2020, and owed a tax debt of more than $170,000.

Bautista pleaded guilty Wednesday to evasion of income taxed and is set to be sentenced on June 24. He could face up to five years in prison.