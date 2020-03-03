New York man indicted in connection with 2011 armed robbery in Suffolk

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Faite Brantley

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A New York man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Suffolk in 2011.

Daniel Faite Brantley, 47, of Hancock, New York, was arrested after a direct indictment in Suffolk court.

He was indicted on a charge of breaking and entering with intent to rape, rob, or murder.

Authorities say the armed robbery allegedly happened Aug. 2, 2011 at the WinWok in the 1200 block of Holland Road in Suffolk.

Brantley has been incarcerated in “another jurisdiction.”

Brantley is currently in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories