New photo may help Portsmouth police crack cold case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has new information to share that could help crack a cold case in Portsmouth.

A young mother was gunned down in front of her home nearly 16 years ago. Sandra Agee wasn’t just murdered, she was executed.

“That happened December 20, 2003 … here we are September 2019, and I’m still crying about this,” her sister, Katrina Agee, told WAVY.com.

Sandra pulled into her driveway on Little Church Road in Portsmouth around 1:30 that morning.

She made it to the front door when Detective Robert McDaniel says three men dragged her back to the driveway and shot her twice in the head.

“It could be that she was involved in something that might have led to her death because of what she was involved in, or it could be domestic-related.”

Katrina told WAVY that Sandra was packing up her kids and getting ready to leave an abusive relationship.

“The husband has not been very forthcoming with information, and he was there that night,” Sgt. McDaniel said.

There, inside the home with her two children, ages 8 and 2. In fact, the kids could be the reason she rushed home.

Police determined she was out with a friend and suddenly left. They believe she got an urgent phone call.

What has been a major frustration to detectives for years is that they have never been able to find the friend she was with that night. They didn’t know her name.

All they had to go on was the nickname, “Moe” or “Moett.”

Now, through a lot of good old-fashioned detective work and digging, police finally figured out who Moe might be, and they have a picture of the woman who could hold the key to unlock this cold case.

They are hoping someone will recognize her and help lead them to her.

Moe may have the answers they need, and Katrina so desperately wants.

“I just want some type of justice, I want someone to answer for her not being here today.”

If you can help, call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit your information on the P3 tips app.