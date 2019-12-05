New Kent man charged with murder in businessman’s death Wednesday

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Lanexa resident is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a “well-known, well-respected, life-long resident and businessman of New Kent County,” officials say.

Michael Anthony Jenkins, 38, is charged with second-degree murder, grand larceny, two counts of grand larceny of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of third petit larceny charge in less than 10 years.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday about an “individual down” in a residence, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release Thursday.

When authorities arrived at the residence in the 2000 block of Carter Road, they found a man “down” inside the home. Medical aid was given to him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office cleared the scene hours later, at 9:07 p.m.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 65-year-old Elmer Lee Stewart, who authorities described as a”well-known, well-respected, life-long resident and businessman of New Kent County.”

Around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office made contact with a suspect in the case at his residence in the 15000 black of Pocahontas Trail in Lanexa.

Authorities took the man, identified as Jenkins, into custody without incident.

He was transported to the magistrate’s office and then to Henrico Jail East.

He is being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime can call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app as well.