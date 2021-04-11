New Kent County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying two alleged larceny suspects

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public to help identify two potential larceny suspects.

According to law enforcement, two unknown males walked into the Fas-Mart located at 2245 Pocahontas Trail around 2:30 p.m.

While inside the business, investigators say the pair stole a large amount of cash that belonged to another customer who had been playing the gaming machines located on-site.

Witnesses tell deputies the suspects left the store and drove off in an early 2000’s model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

If you have any information that could help police, they’re asking you to give them a call at 804-966-9500 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

