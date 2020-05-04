RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said nearly half of the fatal crashes since Governor Northam’s state of emergency in March have been speed-related.
“Since March 13 (Gov’s State of Emergency) thru April 22, speed-related fatalities on Virginia highways make up 47% of fatal crashes,” VSP wrote on Facebook.
On Saturday, VSP troopers said they cited eight drivers for driving over 100 mph. Once again, VSP reminded drivers that an open road is not an invitation to speed.
Latest Posts:
- ‘The Voice’ to air new live remote broadcasts starting tonight
- VB COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Assistance program suspends applications after large volume of requests
- Portsmouth Marine Terminal closes as shipping volume drops due to COVID-19
- Nearly half of fatal crashes since Northam’s state of emergency due to speeding, VSP says
- 5-year-old boy driving his parents’ car on the freeway tells troopers he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini