WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson, North Carolina woman has been arrested and is facing a number of charges after trying to castrate her stepson, officials said.

Members of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office took 33-year-old Bracey Renee Byrd into custody on September 30 and charged her with attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of Felony Child Abuse with Physical Injury.

Byrd, the adopted stepmother of the abused child, was taken before a magistrate and was given a $2 million secured bond.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a referral from the Wilson County Department of Social Services on July 29 in reference to possible child abuse. Investigators said it was reported by the Wilson Medical Center emergency department that a child was brought in with third-degree burns. The incident was reported to the county’s Department of Social Services and indicated the wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted. The child also had other injuries, officials said.

The child was transported to UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. Officials said the injuries included bruising to the child’s face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genital area. Some of the child’s injuries did not appear to have been current and were in the healing process.