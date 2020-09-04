NC man accused of shooting 3 outside club in Gates sentenced on firearm possession charge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting three people outside a club in Gates, North Carolina, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday on a firearm charge.

Japree Lortez Brooks, 36, of Ahoskie, was a fugitive captured in Hampton Roads after the homicide in Gates, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

According to the release, Brooks, a Bloods gang leader, fled North Carolina after he allegedly shot two people and killed a third outside the club.

When Brooks was found and arrested in Virginia, officers who arrested him discovered he was in possession of a handgun that had previously been traded for the weapon used in the homicide in Gates, the DOJ release said.

During his arrest, body camera video showed Brooks attempt to bribe the officers with $100,000 to let him go free.

On Thursday, Brooks was sentenced to five years for the charge in Eastern Virginia: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

