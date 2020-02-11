Navy SEAL Team 6 member given reduced pay, 30 days confinement in sexting case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A member of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6 who was charged with soliciting nude photos of women while pretending to be someone else through text messages has been found guilty.

A public affairs representative with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said Monday that Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Aaron Howard was found guilty of indecent conduct and impersonating an official last Friday.

The official said Howard was given a reduction in pay grade down to E-5, 30 days confinement and forfeiture of pay of $500 for three months.

At the time he was charged, Howard was an E-6 and member of SEAL Team 6, which is famous for being the unit that killed Osama bin Laden.

Howard’s home state is Texas, but he had been stationed in Hampton Roads for the past five years as of July 2019. Navy records show that he was awarded the Bronze Star with special commendation for valor.

Latest Posts: