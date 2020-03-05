NASA worker accused in death of Maryland National Guardsman

This undated photo provided by the Fairfax County Police Police shows Michael Hetle. Fairfax County police said Hetle, 52, was arrested on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the shooting death of Maryland National Guard Specialist Javon Prather, 24, in Springfield, Virginia. NASA said in a statement that Hetle works at its headquarters in Washington. (Fairfax County Police via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A NASA employee has been charged with murder in the death of a Maryland National Guardsman. Fairfax County police in Virginia say 52-year-old Michael Hetle was arrested Tuesday after the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Javon Prather.

Prather’s mother told news outlets the pair were neighbors who had an ongoing dispute.

Police didn’t give a motive in the shooting. Hetle has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.

The Maryland National Guard and Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted condolences for Prather.